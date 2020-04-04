The Real Estate Expert: The places where builders can cut corners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When looking for a home, you will need to decide where your priorities are, budget-wise. If you are purchasing a prebuilt home, be sure to have a knowledgeable consultant explain the quality of construction and where weakness might cause potential problems in the future. With new construction, you'll need to know what your priorities are: square footage or quality? And where can you save money on your construction without reducing the quality?

Builders have mastered how to build for less by minimizing steel reinforcements, which are required to support wide spans in a modern open floor with few supporting walls. It all starts with an architectural plan that provides adequate wood support. Steel is very expensive. Another way to save money is on windows and doors. Solid wood, double-hung, sliding or crank-opening windows are more expensive than vinyl, aluminum or synthetic window frames. Bifold or pocket sliders are far more expensive than typical sliding glass doors or French-style hinged or sliding doors.

Another way that builders can cut costs is to reduce wood finishes and intricate custom carpentry. Examples are tongue-and-groove vaulted ceiling finishes, crown moldings, fancy custom fireplace mantles and intricate custom cabinetry and closet build-outs. Cabinetry costs can vary tremendously from prefabricated cabinetry to custom-designed and Italian-imported, lacquer-finished cabinetry.