The Real Estate Expert: The places where builders can cut corners

Don't think of it as someone trying to pull the wool over your eyes. Think of it more as "you get what you pay for." Just like when you shop for a car, furniture, or a quality suit or pair of shoes, at first glance, an item doesn't always look that different from the top-of-the-line version, but after careful examination, big differences show.

With new construction, many degrees of quality exist. And you need to know what your priorities are to make sure it's affordable. Square footage or quality? Do you prefer a bigger house, a better-built but smaller house, or a quality house on a small lot?

Steel reinforcements are expensive, and they are required to support a modern, wide-open floor plan with few supporting walls. Builders have mastered how to build for less by minimizing steel reinforcements. It all starts with an architectural plan that provides adequate wood support.

Another way to save money is on windows and doors. Solid-wood double-hung windows, sliding windows or crank windows are more expensive than vinyl, aluminum or synthetic. Bi-fold or pocket sliding doors are far more expensive than typical sliding glass doors, or French-style hinged or sliding doors.