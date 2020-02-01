The Real Estate Expert: The places where builders can cut corners

Don't think of it as someone trying to pull the wool over your eyes. Think of it more as you get what you pay for. Just like when you shop for a car, furniture, or a quality suit and pair of shoes, at first glance those items don't always look that different from the top-of-the-line versions. But after careful examination, there are big differences.

With new construction, there are many degrees of quality based on affordability. You need to know what your priorities are: square footage or quality? Do you prefer a bigger house or a better-built but smaller home, or a quality home on a small lot?

Builders have mastered how to build for less by minimizing steel reinforcements, which are very expensive and required to support wide spans in a modern open floor plan with few supporting walls. It all starts with an architectural plan that provides adequate wood support.

Another way to save money is on windows and doors. Solid wood double-hung, sliding or crank windows are more expensive than vinyl, aluminum or synthetic finish framed windows. Bifold or pocket sliding doors are far more expensive than typical sliding glass doors, or French-style hinged or sliding doors.