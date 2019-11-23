The Real Estate Expert: The realities of having an estate sale

Garage sales have become a Sunday sport for bargain hunters, who usually intend to spend less than $200 unless they are shopping for something specific. Of course, there are always dealers with no money constraints who are waiting to jump on rare, undervalued items whose value the owner is clueless to; there are many sad victories where the dealer has the value knowledge and the uninformed owner is simply dumping the contents of the home.

At the end of the day, my advice is this:

-- If you have reasons to believe that you have some exceptionally valuable pieces, by all means, have the estate contents appraised by a licensed appraiser.

-- Always have handmade antique rugs, fine jewelry and significant pieces of art appraised by an appropriate specialist.

-- Meet with family members to discuss who will get what and how to move forward.

-- Know in advance that emotions -- and, in some cases, family dysfunction -- might jump in when unexpected. Jealousy or resentment among siblings is a true but unfortunate reality in some cases.

-- Keep your belongings insured and secured if they have value, and take photographs before allowing anyone near anything. If you are conducting your own sale, keep a close eye out for item lifters.