The Real Estate Expert: Tips for purchasing a brand-new home

Perhaps you are buying a house that is not 100% complete and you wish to make upgrades. Making upgrades will personalize your home and can be very beneficial if you have specific needs and desires. Be aware, however, that when you stop the progress of the developer/builder, you are not only making him restock items, which is expensive, but you are also slowing down his timeline. Builders usually borrow hard money and are paying high rates of interest. As you slow the process down, the builder is going to expect to be compensated for that delay. Be sure to nail down a timeline and a fixed price for the cost of the upgrades. Get the commitment in writing from your builder so that the upgrades don't suddenly end up costing you more than your handshake agreement. Confirm any replacement item with the manufacturer's stock and model number.

Have your contract reviewed by a lawyer. Any agreements that are cumbersome should be analyzed for clarity, avoiding ambiguous or poorly written and unenforceable commitments.

Personally check out the builder's reputation. Check with the Better Business Bureau, and read online reviews. Ask your real estate agent and other agents in the community, and call individuals who purchased their home from this particular builder. A quick conversation or an email communication will let you know if this is the right builder for you.