The Real Estate Expert: Today's buyer: Less is more

The wish list of today's buyer is quite different from what it used to be. Buyers today are looking for open space that allows lifestyle flexibility -- more space, fewer walls. Buyers are no longer looking for a home with lots of little rooms with bookshelves and places to put their tchotchkes. It's about being streamlined and efficient. Today's lifestyle is not sitting at a desk and having a library of books at your side. Buyers are on their laptop and looking for a comfortable place to stretch out. They would rather have fewer bedrooms and larger rooms. They appreciate natural light and volume ceilings. Tiny galley kitchens are out! The kitchen is now an open space for living. Of course, closet space and storage are important. Fixtures and hardware are also important, as are finishes and attention to detail. It's all about simplicity: being light, bright and airy.
If there is a backyard, orientation to the yard is high on the list of priorities. Looking onto green open space is more desirable than facing a dark corner or having windows that face an adjacent building. This cannot always be helped; however, when possible, orient your room additions to focus on privacy and greenbelts.
Buyers are seeking a place where they can find refuge from a very busy and demanding lifestyle. A patio and a place where you can grab some sun and sit with your computer is always high on the wish list. A guest bedroom or a room that can be rented out is also high on the list. Bedroom sizes are important, and each bedroom should have its own private bath.
Today's average buyer looks to live in a home for roughly two to seven years. Young buyers are not necessarily looking for their final home; they want a home that meets their expectations. People don't want to move into a house that reminds them of their grandma's house; they want something that feels hip and provides, say, a New York loft feeling.
Developers consider all of this when they are flipping properties. The first thing a developer tends to do is check for the possibility of raising the ceilings and providing more volume. They know what a buyer is looking for: a home that offers both a workspace and a living space, as well as privacy and quiet. Is there a place for the dog to run? This would be fantastic. As would an attached garage. An open floor plan, white paint, clean finishes and glass, all facing a charming private yard or outdoor wood deck surrounded by vegetation would be a score.
Before doing any remodel or addition, go online or tour some model homes yourself. Speak with people in the real estate business to find out what sells homes and what does not.
