The Real Estate Expert: Today's buyer: Less is more

The wish list of today's buyer is quite different from what it used to be. Buyers today are looking for open space that allows lifestyle flexibility -- more space, fewer walls. Buyers are no longer looking for a home with lots of little rooms with bookshelves and places to put their tchotchkes. It's about being streamlined and efficient. Today's lifestyle is not sitting at a desk and having a library of books at your side. Buyers are on their laptop and looking for a comfortable place to stretch out. They would rather have fewer bedrooms and larger rooms. They appreciate natural light and volume ceilings. Tiny galley kitchens are out! The kitchen is now an open space for living. Of course, closet space and storage are important. Fixtures and hardware are also important, as are finishes and attention to detail. It's all about simplicity: being light, bright and airy.