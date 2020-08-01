The Real Estate Expert: Today's buyer may not agree with your taste

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many homeowners take great offense hearing the truth about their homes. Times are changing very quickly, and buyers' tastes these days are quite different than they were even five or 10 years ago. I remember building my own house and choosing materials 15 years ago. I picked the tiles, kitchen counters, carpet, hardwood floors, wall coverings and the drapery. Wow, I sure knew what I was doing! Actually, I really didn't at all; I chose what I thought was very popular at that time, and now, looking back, I can't believe I made the choices I made. But I am willing to face the reality that trends and desires have changed.

Many homeowners tell me they have a remodeled kitchen and their house is impeccable and in move-in condition. When I get to their home, I find that they are absolutely correct. Their home is impeccable, and they've maintained it lovingly with great care. It is perfect and very suitable for them as is, but the only thing that matters is how your house presents to a buyer. When it goes on the market, you're going to find out very quickly whether it has lots of interest and sells with multiple offers, or that buyers are resistant because they think the house requires a lot of work or just isn't a good fit.