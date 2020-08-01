The Real Estate Expert: Today's buyer may not agree with your taste

Many homeowners take great offense hearing the truth about their homes. Times are changing very quickly, and buyers' tastes these days are quite different than they were even five or 10 years ago. I remember building my own house and choosing materials 15 years ago. I picked the tiles, kitchen counters, carpet, hardwood floors, wall coverings and the drapery. Wow, I sure knew what I was doing! Actually, I really didn't at all; I chose what I thought was very popular at that time, and now, looking back, I can't believe I made the choices I made. But I am willing to face the reality that trends and desires have changed.
Many homeowners tell me they have a remodeled kitchen and their house is impeccable and in move-in condition. When I get to their home, I find that they are absolutely correct. Their home is impeccable, and they've maintained it lovingly with great care. It is perfect and very suitable for them as is, but the only thing that matters is how your house presents to a buyer. When it goes on the market, you're going to find out very quickly whether it has lots of interest and sells with multiple offers, or that buyers are resistant because they think the house requires a lot of work or just isn't a good fit.
The words "the house needs too much work" can be very offensive and condescending. When an agent doesn't immediately fight back on the buyer's comment, a homeowner might say, "What do you mean? My house doesn't need any work at all. In fact, I'm offended you'd go along with that notion." I quickly explain that I am only the messenger delivering feedback from an open house. I agree that their home may be well maintained but may not suit the taste of a 30-year old single person or young couple. There are many things that enter into the suitability of a home.
The current trend is "less is more." Buyers want everything minimalistic, light, bright and airy. They want volume ceilings; open space; minimal draperies and furnishing; orientation to the yard; lots of wide glass doors disappearing into the wall pockets and opening to a patio or yard furnished as a natural extension of inside. Comfort, simplicity, workspaces, open kitchens and places for everyone to hang out are top priorities.
Different ethnic groups have ways of decorating their home that might be suitable based on customs, where they come from and their comfort. Perhaps you grew up in Europe and are used to things that are formal with ornate detail. That might be the basis for decisions you make when you design your own home. If your home has an Eastern European, Italian or Mediterranean look, it might be suitable for somebody who has that taste but not somebody who wants modern, chic or contemporary. The same goes with exterior landscaping, gardens and patios. You can get ideas of what people are craving today by looking on the Houzz website.
Not everyone has the same taste, but young people seem to be going in a certain direction, particularly young people who are groomed toward the American beachlike lifestyle here in Southern California. If your taste is beachy, then you're not going to like Mediterranean. On the other hand, if you grew up with a formal lifestyle, you may have a craving for that and be offended by the beachy look. At the end of the day, there is no debate on what is right and what is wrong, but there are trends that always lead the market.
