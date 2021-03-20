The Real Estate Expert: Understanding the home physical inspection

Over the years, home values have soared. Homes that used to cost $100,000 now cost well over $1,000,000. Buyers have become very savvy. In the meantime, these homes are becoming older and older with more physical issues needing attention. Physical inspections are a very important part of the buying process. As a seller, you need to be prepared for the physical inspection contingency. Although we often favor selling a home "as is," these words carry no meaning. If you are intending to sell as is, you must provide enough information so that the buyer is confident signing a full contingency waiver. The as is clause does not become binding until all contingencies have either been mutually negotiated or removed.

In a general physical inspection, one surprise can be the inspector's notations for additional inspections needed. Don't be surprised if the inspector suggests further inspections by a roofer, a sewer inspector, an environmental specialist or a termite company. Imagine this: A physical inspection company charges an average of $700 for an inspection. If they do not cover themselves by suggesting further inspections, the buyer might sue them for 10 times as much for being negligent. So, it's necessary for an inspector to suggest further inspections when they see areas that might need it.