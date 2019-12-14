The Real Estate Expert: Upgrades and fixer-uppers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Does every new home provide the same warranty?

Not every new home is covered by a 10-year builder's warranty. For example, if the developer applied for a remodel permit and saved a wall of the previous structure, the developer not only skirted many fees that are "new build"-specific but also skirted the obligation to provide a 10-year warranty. The developer will typically provide a far less comprehensive warranty for a period of time at the discretion of mutual agreement between the developer and the buyer. Be sure to read and understand the warranty so you know what is covered and what is not. Perhaps have the warranty reviewed by an attorney if you feel the language is unclear or ambiguous.

What is hot, and what is not?

What is really hot these days is a home that is walking distance to a coffee shop or cafe. Also popular are homes with spectacular views of the ocean or the city, the canyon or the treetops. People are drawn to homes that have loads of privacy and a beautiful yard, although the "perfect" backyard is becoming very difficult to find with so many properties encroaching on sunlight and privacy. One final big must-have is privacy.

What should I do if my neighbors' tree roots are lifting my driveway?