The Real Estate Expert: Ways to avoid escrow fallout

9. Ask for a letter of introduction. After reading the letter of introduction, get comfortable with the buyer's motivation and overall intention to purchase.

10. If you have questions about the buyer's motivation or qualifications, ask whatever questions you have prior to accepting the offer.

11. Keep all contingency dates short.

12. Be sure the earner's money deposit comes through within three days.

13. Be sure to get contingency waivers at the earliest possible date and keep all contingencies short.

14. Perhaps ask for an incremental deposit to be made midway through the transaction, say, a 3% deposit in the first three days followed by another 2% deposit midway through the escrow, particularly if it is a long escrow. You might want to ask for an additional deposit upon the removal of all contingencies.

16. Speak with the buyer's lender, and ask questions before accepting the offer.