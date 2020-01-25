The Real Estate Expert: Ways to manage stress when selling your house

Before we discuss the remedies, let's discuss what emotional stress is all about. Stress is a reaction to uncertainty, fear and the unknown. Nobody enjoys feeling hurried or rushed, particularly when there is a sizable asset and there are financial consequences for making a poor decision. The best advice I can give for selling your home is to take your time and do things in a well-planned, organized way. Of course, the first thing I recommend is to have an outstanding Realtor manage the entire sale. The more things you have somebody manage, the less burden there will be on you, and the less you'll have to think about it. Here are a few things you can do that will probably be recommended by your agent.

1. Home Inspections in Advance: Although there is a small cost involved with having an inspection and buyers will still want to do their own inspection, I recommend having an inspection in advance. You will be well-prepared for whatever comes up and can make decisions without being pressured. It is totally up to you whether you want to make some repairs in advance, or just dig your heels in and say the house is being sold as is. When the market is good, you could sell as is and probably get away with it. When the market is not so good, you may want to do those repairs in advance so the buyer doesn't get scared off by a laundry list of repairs. Of course, you will need to show the buyer that you did an inspection and any repairs you've done. Even if you are not going to do repairs, having an inspection in advance levels the playing field and will let everybody know what to expect.