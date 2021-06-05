The Real Estate Expert: What are the biggest neighbor problems?

Hopefully you live in a neighborhood with caring neighbors, where there is harmony and you never have to worry about unforeseen issues. Unfortunately, that is not always the case; people move into a neighborhood thinking they will have a wonderful experience, only to find out that they are living next door to someone who is disrespectful or even verbally abusive. These are the 10 issues that come up most often:
1) A barking dog: You might live next door to a neighbor with a dog that is out of control. Perhaps the dog is too hot or needs water. Perhaps the dog isn't well trained and just barks anytime someone walks by. There is nothing more frustrating than a dog that keeps you up all night or wakes you up early in the morning.
2) Neighbors who scream at each other and raise their voices: Equally annoying are people who constantly fight or scream at each other. Perhaps they aren't getting along or it's just their lifestyle to be overly loud and obnoxious. There might even be domestic violence, which can be very frightening.
3) Children using obscenities or playing loud music: Each city has its own laws about noise levels during certain hours of the day and night. Blaring rock bands or stereos can be a problem for someone looking forward to an afternoon nap or someone with a baby.
4) Construction: This can be very frustrating but must be tolerated as long as the contractor stays within the designated construction times, as permitted by the city. Carelessness with construction trash and carelessness in general can lead to damage to your property or landscaping. Check with the city department of building and safety for the exact hours and rules. Bring damage issues up with your neighbor as soon as possible.
5) Neighbors coming onto your property: People might trespass on your property. For some owners, it isn't a big deal; for others, it is a big infringement on privacy.
6) Fences and trees: Fences can cause big fights between neighbors, particularly when, say, a neighbor builds a fence on the property line and blocks your driveway or garage. Disagreements might require a land survey. Arguments about where the property line is can be the start of a long-term, bad relationship.
7) Hoarding and junky cars: When a neighbor starts bringing attention to your home because of an accumulation of what some might call junk or an old car, bad feelings can quickly incubate.
8) Neighbors parking in front of your house: A truck, boat or camper parked in front of your house might really become irritating. Sometimes neighbors park just an ordinary vehicle there because there are no other place to park. If your neighbor has more than two cars, you might find the cars parked in front of your house often. The curb in front of your house is city-owned, and as long the cars are moved regularly, you can only hope the neighbor will be nice when you explain that you need the space for yourself or your guests.
9) Drainage issues: If a neighbor's water drains onto your property, there could be big problems. If this persists, neighbors can become angry, often bringing in lawyers.
10) Branches and trees: When neighboring trees start to damage your driveway or patio, tempers can flare, especially when a neighbor does not accept responsibility.
If and when these issues come up, discuss them with your neighbor in a nice way. If the neighbor is respectful, he or she might just say sorry and correct the problem. If the neighbor is hostile and violating the law and all resolution methods fail, then call the police. Hopefully you won't be faced with any of these issues and will live in a nice, harmonious neighborhood.
