The Real Estate Expert: What are the biggest neighbor problems?

Hopefully you live in a neighborhood with caring neighbors, where there is harmony and you never have to worry about unforeseen issues. Unfortunately, that is not always the case; people move into a neighborhood thinking they will have a wonderful experience, only to find out that they are living next door to someone who is disrespectful or even verbally abusive. These are the 10 issues that come up most often:

1) A barking dog: You might live next door to a neighbor with a dog that is out of control. Perhaps the dog is too hot or needs water. Perhaps the dog isn't well trained and just barks anytime someone walks by. There is nothing more frustrating than a dog that keeps you up all night or wakes you up early in the morning.

2) Neighbors who scream at each other and raise their voices: Equally annoying are people who constantly fight or scream at each other. Perhaps they aren't getting along or it's just their lifestyle to be overly loud and obnoxious. There might even be domestic violence, which can be very frightening.

3) Children using obscenities or playing loud music: Each city has its own laws about noise levels during certain hours of the day and night. Blaring rock bands or stereos can be a problem for someone looking forward to an afternoon nap or someone with a baby.