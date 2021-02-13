The Real Estate Expert: What can I do to bring up the value of our home?

6. Unforeseen problems with your contractor.

7. Changes in the market.

8. Supervision aspects and costs for project supervision.

The biggest concerns are changes in market conditions that are difficult to anticipate. Interest rates and economic conditions can quickly change market value. You also need to consider competing properties on the market and how long they are taking to sell. Since your home will command a much higher value after making major upgrades and improvements, will it be as sellable as a smaller home for a far lower price? Will there be plenty of buyers for the price range? Or will you have significantly limited the amount of buyers by making specific improvements and thus raising the price range?

Will your price be driven to one that competes with brand-new homes in the neighborhood? Remember that no matter how much you remodel, you still will not have a brand-new, never-lived-in home unless you build from scratch. Most older homes cannot be remodeled to offer volume 9- to 10-foot ceilings on the lower level, which is the current trend, for example.