The Real Estate Expert: What does today's buyer need?

Disclosures and paperwork are unfamiliar to most buyers and require an agent to be hands-on and interpret them in layman's terms. Obtaining insurance, reviewing loan documents, and reviewing title reports and CC&Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) are all areas where a good agent could potentially be a valuable resource.

Needless to say, a buyer is also looking to have a master negotiator in his and her corner -- an agent who can get the seller's attention by supporting the value of his buyer's offer with intelligent data, information and easy-to-follow dialogue, either verbally or in a well-written email.

A buyer needs to feel the presence of his agent at his side, knowing everything is carried out in his best interest and according to his needs. The agent can't delegate too much, be too busy or be out of touch for more than a few hours for a buyer to keep his or her confidence in him, the last of which is a common complaint from buyers who express having had a disappointing experience.

To agents still putting their buyers on a remote client search and checking in with their buyers only a couple times a month, I can only say good luck to you. No savvy buyer will ever use you again or refer you. For more information on how to select a good agent, call me.