The Real Estate Expert: What does today's buyer need?

What a buyer doesn't need is access to homes on the market. Chances are any buyer connecting with a real estate agent has already spent many hours surfing websites to see listings and photos and learn about neighborhoods and school district test scores.
Where do the services of an agent come into play, and what else does a buyer crave? Unfortunately, some real estate agents have not figured it out. The 10% of successful agents, however, long ago figured it out. These agents are front and center for their clients' critical needs, going above and beyond with pocket listings and "coming soon" homes.
A successful agent can provide a menu of available mortgage options with a personally calculated projection and comparative analysis based on upfront fees, interest rates and anticipated years of ownership. It will include best- and worse-case scenarios with an adjustable rate mortgage. By providing the best and most accurately selected recent comparable sales, an agent can help educate his client on the lowest and highest value a property might currently appraise for.
A buyer needs to understand the qualifying criteria to purchase a home, be comfortable with the process and be comfortable with any affiliates they will work with. The inspection process, requests for repairs and the point after which a buyer can no longer back out without forfeiting the deposit is all very concerning and of much of interest to a buyer. The agent can comfort his client through hand-holding and explaining the process, starting with escrow, the deposit and contingencies.
Disclosures and paperwork are unfamiliar to most buyers and require an agent to be hands-on and interpret them in layman's terms. Obtaining insurance, reviewing loan documents, and reviewing title reports and CC&Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) are all areas where a good agent could potentially be a valuable resource.
Needless to say, a buyer is also looking to have a master negotiator in his and her corner -- an agent who can get the seller's attention by supporting the value of his buyer's offer with intelligent data, information and easy-to-follow dialogue, either verbally or in a well-written email.
A buyer needs to feel the presence of his agent at his side, knowing everything is carried out in his best interest and according to his needs. The agent can't delegate too much, be too busy or be out of touch for more than a few hours for a buyer to keep his or her confidence in him, the last of which is a common complaint from buyers who express having had a disappointing experience.
To agents still putting their buyers on a remote client search and checking in with their buyers only a couple times a month, I can only say good luck to you. No savvy buyer will ever use you again or refer you. For more information on how to select a good agent, call me.
