The Real Estate Expert: What's all the fighting about?

No. 5: Car parked in front of their house -- This one can be argued both ways. The street is for public parking, and as long as you move the vehicle every two days, you are generally within the laws, assuming there are no posted signs. On the other hand, a homeowner who parks their cars in the garage may hope to have a space or two in front of their home to accommodate family and guests without having to ask you for permission.

No. 6: Sprinklers, drainage and water -- When you have designed your landscaping to infringe on your neighbor, you are asking for trouble. Be sure your sprinklers and natural slopes and walkways push water to a French drain or directly to the street without crossing to your neighbor's property -- unless you are ready for a fight, and maybe a lawsuit.

No. 7: Bad yard maintenance and peeling paint -- Everyone knows that property values can be affected by neighboring properties in poor condition. Who wants to live next to a dump? On the other hand, not everyone on a pension and fixed income can afford to paint their home every five years and have a weekly gardening service. If you are in such a position, explain that to your neighbor; try your best to keep up your yard yourself; and wash your driveway down as needed.