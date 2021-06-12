The Real Estate Expert: When is the best time to sell your home?

"Who is buying these expensive homes, and where are they getting the money?" I'm asked this question more often these day. I see a reoccurring theme where parents are coming up with a huge down payment or, in many cases, paying all cash. This is happening on the Westside of Los Angeles, for example, with homes ranging in price from $1.5 million to $4 million. You heard me right. How is this possible? Will the parents do this for each of their kids? This answer is likely yes! Where did the parents get the money? Often, they are business owners or have sold a business, or maybe they own a portfolio of free and clear real estate-generating income. I had a listing for $1.5 million that generated 14 offers in 10 days, more than half of which were from kids (not really kids) supported by their parents, offering 50% down and even cash. Most of the young people you see moving in didn't get there by saving their pennies.