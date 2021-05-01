The Real Estate Expert: When will the builders stop?

You might be one of those neighbors who is not very happy about the big homes being built in your once-simple and once-charming neighborhood of homes built in the late '40s and early '50s. It's easy to understand why you are not happy. Realtors encourage good taste and neighborhood conformity no matter what, but unfortunately, developers don't always follow suit. Although some developers are more neighborhood-sensitive than others, it's a business, and it's about how they can turn a profit. There are some really good and collaborative developers who care about goodwill and keeping neighborhood conformity, so don't throw them all into the category of only caring about money.

I'll share a quote I just heard from a builder in response to the question "How much longer are you going to build those big white houses?" He said, "As long as buyers keep buying them." This seems odd, but it's just that simple. It would be nice to see a bit more creativity, attention to detail, architecture and diversity, in my opinion. Anyhow, I'll share with you the builder's secret formula for property development.