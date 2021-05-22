The Real Estate Expert: Where would I move and why?

Times have changed, and people don't move around like they used to. It's a big commitment to sell your home and move somewhere else, and it can be very expensive. One of the big fears people have is selling their home and not finding another in time to meet the escrow period. Another is that they won't like their new home and it will be difficult to move back to where they were and find another home. Before you give up the home that you are comfortable in, be sure you have another home and place that suits you. Some people even lease their home for a year to make sure their new location meets their expectations; once they feel comfortable, they sell their old home. But not everyone has the money to keep one home while buying another.

The whole transition is not always easy. Finding a qualified real estate agent will make the process far easier. Brokers specialize in helping people see when such a transition may or may not be in their best interest. You want an agent who really cares about you and understands your situation, including your finances. Finances are a private matter, and so you want an agent you can trust and open up to.