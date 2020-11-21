The Real Estate Expert: Why are all the buyers either investors or developers?

Now, there are exceptions, of course. There are plenty of Europeans, Asians and Middle Eastern buyers with different values, priorities, tastes and mindset, for example. The typical American buyer who can afford prices here on the Westside of Los Angeles has been living in a home or apartment that is anywhere from almost new to 40 years old and remodeled. Imagine someone living in a country where homes are over 100 years old. A 50-year-old home may look quite modern and hip in comparison.

There are many exceptions that can produce a motivated buyer for an older home in good condition. Imagine a buyer coming into a big inheritance, a buyer whose company just went public or a buyer receiving a great year-end bonus with a child on the way. Imagine a buyer with wealthy parents helping them out, or two people getting married and pooling their wealth and income.

These are all people who are absolutely qualified to purchase a home, but they want a home equal to or better than what they are used to. This means they want a home that is virtually perfect, meeting all the criteria of a newly built home, assuming they can afford it. Otherwise, they may just keep renting. Home flippers and developers have totally figured this out and have, in fact, nailed it, to the point of buyers jumping in and paying full price often on the day a property hits the market.