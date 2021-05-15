The Real Estate Expert: Why did Zillow knock down my property value?

If you woke up this morning noticing that Zillow dropped the value of your home by $90,000 since yesterday, you may not be the only one. But hang tight; it may bump you up $120,000 next month. I'm not suggesting that Zillow values are bogus or inaccurate, but you need to understand what's going on. The Zillow algorithm is an amazing tool to measure basic geographic sales activity in quarter-mile ranges. It is also ZIP code-conscious, and it factors in square footage and land size as criteria for comparative analysis to determine value.

What if your lot is 8,000 square feet, all flat and usable, but your neighbor's lot, which was used as a comparable, is 13,000 square feet on a hillside with only 5,000 feet flat and usable? What happens? Zillow likely wouldn't be able to sort out those differences and might overvalue your neighbor's property or undervalue yours. What if your property is one house from the freeway and a comparable is close by and in the same ZIP code but 1.5 blocks from the freeway? Same thing.