The Real Estate Expert: Why is my house not selling?

"I'm totally stressed out because we've been on the market for eight weeks and we haven't even had an offer." Such were the words of a woman who called me to complain about her real estate agent, who led her to believe that she would have multiple offers after the first week. After listening to her until she sounded exhausted, she took a deep breath and allowed me to say, "Tell me what you think your agent should be doing that she has not." Her answer, as expected, was, "I have no idea."

After speaking further, I learned that her agent had not been communicating with her regularly, had not kept her informed about three new listings within a 1/4 mile of her home and had not informed her of two price reductions of homes similar to hers, which put her home at the highest price per foot among the four properties in the neighborhood. The agent had been delegating the open houses to a new agent with less experience and not even personally reporting feedback from the open houses. The agent had vanished, using a lock box for showings and never even scheduling a follow-up caravan or twilight open house for agents who may have missed the first broker's preview.