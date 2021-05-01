The 'Soil Sisters' are growing a future in their grandparents' neighborhood

"There were small coolers with fresh produce there. It wasn't a lot, but it was enough for people who wanted a head of lettuce or some garden tomatoes," Raynise said.

In the years since, those stores have disappeared, and the area largely became a "food desert" — typically a lower-income mostly minority neighborhood bereft of easy access to fresh fruit and vegetables and other nutritious foods.

"In our neighborhood, we're into growing flowers, too, but we need food," she said. "We need to make sure that we're eating properly and that we can get all the vegetables that aren't available in our nearest grocery store, however close that is. But that's a whole 'nother conversation."

It's a conversation that the Soil Sisters and others are forcing. The Hilltop Urban Farm on the site of the former St. Clair Village housing project has been a yearslong project to become the city's largest urban farm.

"Having the ability to feed yourself and support yourself with a nutritionally quality vegetable that you grew is totally different than going to the store and not knowing where it came from or how long it's been there," Raynise said. "So that was the whole rabbit hole we went down, and one day it was, 'OK, enough of this "Twilight Zone," what are we gonna do about it?' "