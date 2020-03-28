The 6 stressful stages of a real estate transaction

Everyone hopes for the perfect real estate transaction, one without a single problem from start to finish. Although a good Realtor should be able to mitigate most problems, things do come up. Selling a home can be a stressful experience. When you select a real estate agent, one of the most important things to anticipate is who will be the best and most proactive at mitigating problems when or before they come up. A real estate transaction can be broken down into six stressful stages.

1. Preparing the house for sale: Although some people sell their home as is, with no or minimal staging, there are situations where it is more advantageous to make some repairs, freshen it up and stage. A good real estate agent will know how to guide you through the process by keeping it comfortable and not adding stress to your life.

2. Showing the house: Showings can be stressful because a house needs to look good when it is shown, which can be especially challenging if you are still living in it, and if you have children and pets. You might have stayed up late doing homework with your kids, or you might have a noncooperative dog. It can be stressful to deal with things such as cooking and housekeeping when the house needs to be ready at a moment's notice. A good real estate agent is able to have these discussions with you in advance and schedule times that work for you.