The team approach covers all the bases

The team leader has a huge database and closely follows a list of past clients, attorneys, CPAs and business managers who send them referral buyers. The other team members have duties and responsibilities including pitching your property to clients at open houses, to neighbors, to adjacent property owners, to investors, to owners of multiple properties similar to yours, to relocation companies, to other agents with buyers, to 1031 exchange clients and to clients who own businesses in the neighborhood. Everyone on the team, with their strengths and enthusiasm, will pitch your home on their own social media and to their personal circles, which might include apartment and condo dwellers, and people from church, their spouse's circles and place of business. This affords you multiple opportunities to find the right buyer. These team players will talk up your property at their kids' soccer and softball practice; at parent/teacher night; while walking their dog at the dog park; in the waiting room at the orthodontist; or while watching their daughter at karate. It's a whole team working for you. It's called the power of more!