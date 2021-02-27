There are many attractive ceramic patterns for projects

A home center store may have several tiles and patterns available, but a retail flooring or specialty tile outlet should have more pattern selections than you ever dreamed possible. You may even be able to find tiles and patterns to create styles from various historical periods. The color, size and surface finishes have varied over the past 200 years.

Some simple yet attractive tile patterns use just one tile size, and the orientation of the tiles creates the patterns. Some of the most common one-tile patterns include brickwood square, diamond, herringbone, corridor horizontal and basketweave.

Patterns using two different tile sizes can yield some very interesting tile patterns. These patterns include corridor, corridor vertical, hopscotch, stepping stone, lacework and cobblestone. Keep in mind you will have to order different quantities of two different sizes or colors of tiles.

The most interesting and unique tile patterns use three different sizes of tiles. Some typical three-tile patterns are divisible, trellis, corridor modular, vectored and soldiered. To install these properly, it is best to draw a layout or lay them out on the floor first.