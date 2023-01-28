These kitchen design trends will dominate 2023, experts say

Design trends come and go. And while you probably won’t be ripping out your entire kitchen just to stay on top of trends, they can certainly provide some inspiration if you were already planning a renovation.

According to the experts, these are the top trends to look out for in 2023:

Creative cabinetry

Designers are embracing more experimental aesthetics inside the kitchen this year, especially when it comes to cabinets. According to A1000XBetter interior designer Kirsten Blazek, boldness will be an important facet of kitchen design in 2023.

“For me, one of the keys to great design is when a client and a designer have the trust to take a risk together and choose a kitchen cabinet color or patterned tile that is bold and unexpected,” Blazek told Good Housekeeping. “I believe in 2023, we are going to see even more bold cabinet color choices, mixed with other interesting and unique finishes.”

Worn-in textures

Natural colors and textures were huge influences for 2022′s design trends, and 2023 is not going to be much different. Within the kitchen, homeowners and designers alike are leaning into less polished and more worn-in textures — especially when it comes to countertops.

“I think people are realizing that there’s a certain amount of charm that comes with using and abusing your kitchen,” designer Maggie Dillon told Southern Living. “If you have marble or soapstone countertops, don’t be afraid of the scratches or dings that might accompany late nights with guests or prepping for a big family meal.”

Saturated colors

Neutral-colored kitchens have been popular for quite some time. And while they won’t be going away any time soon, interior designer Julia Dempster is anticipating that saturated colors will play a larger role in kitchen design this year.

“People want to feel something emotional in their spaces and are trending toward saturated colors like deep-forest green, rust, rich reddish brown, amethyst, or jewel-toned blue rather than neutrals and white,” she told Insider.

Larger islands

Kitchen islands seem to be getting bigger and bigger as the years pass. And that trend is only expected to escalate in 2023, according to Hilary Matt Interior’s Hilary Matt.

“Traditional kitchens are evolving into other parts of the home,” Matt told The Spruce. “In the coming year, I predict larger — and even double — kitchen islands will be integrated to accommodate for larger entertaining and gathering spaces in the kitchen.”

