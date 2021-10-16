These Lorax-like volunteers show their love for their community's trees

ARMADA, Mich. — Weeks after a tornado touched down in Armada in July, destroying century-old trees, volunteers are trying to replace them with about 50 new ones that they hope to grow into nature's mighty sentinels.

The village, township, county and state also held a seminar on how to plant trees.

"Trees are really important to an urban environment," said Gerry Santoro, the Macomb County program director for parks and natural resources. "Most people know they help with clean air."

But, he added, the 10-14-foot-tall cherry, lilac, beech, white oak and red maples will also help cool the neighborhood by providing a canopy and shade and improve real estate values, water quality and alleviate flooding and reduce stormwater runoff.

"Psychologically," he added, "seeing a tree can help settle one's nerves."

©2021 www.freep.com. Visit freep.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0