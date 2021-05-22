These outdoor living trends will be big in 2021

After a year where people have largely been confined to their homes, it seems the great outdoors is a place people want to spend time in more than ever.

That's apparent based on a new report from Fixr.

The home improvement resource website recently released its 2021 Outdoor Living Trends report and it shows that homeowners definitely want to embrace outside.

"Due to ongoing restrictions and people's choice to lay off vacations this year, the exterior of homes has become more important than ever before. This heightened priority for being able to enjoy the outside area at home has meant a huge shift in trends being seen in yards and gardens across the nation," Fixr said in a press release.

For the report, Fixr surveyed 48 high-level home construction experts. They were also asked a blend of open-ended and multiple-choice questions so that Fixr could get a better understanding of this year's outdoor trends.

Among the findings from the survey were that outdoor kitchens were the most desired additions to the exterior of a home, according to 61% of surveyed professionals.

Outdoor kitchens are also something that general contracting design/build firm Spindle & Oak has come across.