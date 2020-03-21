This forested home in is a (hands-on!) display of woods of the world

Good thing he couldn't. Because here's how much wood architect Roger Wallace needed for the contemporary, distinctly curvy home he designed for himself in Lake Forest Park - naturally, among some seriously towering trees: "I'd say a lot," he replies matter-of-factly, when asked (you have to ask). And then, when you ask Wallace to please point out all the species, he leads a masterly factful class on wood, art history, geography, craftsmanship, even spelling ... and truly thoughtful design.

Here's what's in the majestic upper-level great room (just the great room) of Wallace's home: The walls are Waterfall Bubinga, from Africa. (Originally, that is. Wallace got his from Edensaw Woods in Tacoma. "I just always wanted to try Waterfall Bubinga because I've always been surprised to see - even in Architectural Digest - the wood is always kind of disappointing. I'm like, 'Why aren't people making beautiful rooms out of Waterfall Bubinga?' I don't get it. It's really not that pricey.") The floor: curly cherry, from Maine. The sofas and chairs Wallace designed as a graduate student - and then ended up building, with his carpenter friend Brian Gregory _ are Paldao (from Indonesia and New Guinea), with African Zerbrawood trim. The ottomans at the feet of the two shiny Eames Lounge chairs are of Santos Palisander, from South America. The legs of the stunning dining table are African mahogany, with midcentury chairs in rosewood. Cabinets by Ross Day are Jatoba, from South America, and Western Tiger maple, with smaller accessories in walnut burl and teak.