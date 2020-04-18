This interior designer is crazy about chairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am fascinated and intrigued by the beauty and diversity of designs contained in some households. I am always curious about the relationship between furniture and owner. Yes, your furniture speaks volumes about you. There are certain pieces of furniture that do stand out and are as iconic as the Grand Canyon or their design -- so pure they remind me of the line of the horizon over the ocean. No kidding, some furniture does elicit a love affair. I know my weakness is for chairs. Chairs drive me absolutely crazy, and I believe they are the building blocks of any great room.

There are a lot of memorable chairs, like those created by legendary designers Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Jean Prouve and Eero Saarinen. Why stop there? Who couldn't recognize a chair by Charles and Ray Eames, Harry Bertoia or Michael Thonet? There are still other chairs less recognizable by name but equally as sculptural, like the plethora of furniture of 1960s Danish design. Each era has its design icons that become engrained in our consciousness, and, like the return of the new Beetle or the Fiat 500, make a comeback and are coveted by furniture lovers and collectors alike.