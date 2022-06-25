This summer's top decor trends

Summer is almost here, which means there is not much time left to get your home season ready. If you need a quick guide to keep up with the year's trends, we've got you covered.

Here are the top three decor trends for the summer of 2022:

All-natural looks

The natural look has been a dominant trend throughout the year. Following two years of being cooped up inside due to COVID-19, decorators have been bringing nature into the home.

Atlanta interior designer Rebecca Cartwright put this design to the test in her own home, The Naturally House.

"The Naturally House is personal," she previously told the AJC. "It reflects me and my family. I have artifacts I have collected over the years that I love. I switch out the art and accessories as the spirit moves me. The vibe feels comfortable, calm, and welcoming, not 'decorated.' There are more grand and impressive spaces. This one has soul, and that feels good."

If you want to do the same, consider adding more plants, natural colors and finished wood to your living spaces for that cozy, comfortable feel.

Make a statement

While many designers are doing more with less now a days, they are not necessarily going for minimalism. According to hommes.studio, doing more with less is about making a larger statement with your set pieces. Pick out furniture with brave shapes, like an eye-grabbing chandelier fixture.

Your set pieces should be few in number, but should speak volumes to the room's personality.

Soothing colors and soft curves

According to thezoereport.com, soothing colors and soft curves are in. The stress and uncertainty of the pandemic has caused many decorators to focus on finding ways to provide a calming environment in the home.

"That may sound a little 'doom and gloomy,' but fortunately, this summer's biggest trends are anything but," the website said. "These days, people want every part of their homes — from their pool space to their bedroom — to be relaxing, luxe, and completely unique, and the design movements reflect that."

