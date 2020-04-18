Tile can be used in many areas of the home

Today's marketplace is full of a variety of types and sizes of tiles. There are ceramic, porcelain, resin, cement, stone, cork, aluminum and even wood tiles. There are also limited-edition tiles that designers custom-design and produce for specific projects or for brands. Artisanal tiles are also available from smaller producers that can be customized to fit your particular design project. Getting any ideas yet?

Tile can also be used to lighten up dark rooms. Selecting tile that has a glossy finish will help bounce light into a room and make a room seem brighter. Using a muted or matte tile will not offer that benefit, but it is appropriate where light is abundant.

Before the marble and granite craze, tile reigned kitchen countertops. Since the history of kitchens, tiles were the preferred material for countertops. Anyone that has a home from the 1890s through the 1950s is familiar with tiled countertops. This was the norm. They are very long-lasting surfaces; some are still being used today. Many homeowners are concerned about the grout lines and the fact that they are not as hygienic as the new slab materials. While this is somewhat of a matter of opinion, tile countertops do require maintenance in regrouting and sealing the grout to make sure the surface is impervious to bacteria and grime. Some tile manufacturers are even combining today's biotechnology to produce tile that is antibacterial.