Time for spring wildflowers to awaken

In the past, there was an idea called the "doctrine of signatures." It was thought that a plant that had a shape or color like an animal body part could treat diseases of that body part. The aptly named genus of Hepatica has three-lobed leaves kind of shaped like a liver. The leaves can have many shades of green, but it is the flowers we like. They come in blue, pink, purple and white.

Dutchman's breeches is a true spring ephemeral. A few weeks after blooming, everything disappears until next year. The white flowers do look like cute little pants hanging upside down on a clothesline.

My favorite is the dogtooth violet. The yellow or white flower looks like a miniature cyclamen. The seeds are planted by ants. The leaves are covered in camouflage spots. It makes a nice early spring ground cover.

You can enjoy these and other wildflowers in your local forest preserves by going out before the trees get too many leaves. I have all of these flowers blooming in my yard because I have large, mature trees. I have large flower beds because I can't grow much grass (besides, I like flowers more than grass). If you have an area of your landscape that has a lot of shade from trees or buildings, you can plant these flowers. Never dig them out of the woods.