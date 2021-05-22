Tips and upgrades to make doors and windows more secure

Dear James: There have been some break-ins in my neighborhood, so I want to improve security at home. I'm on a tight budget. What are some simple do-it-yourself security tips? -- Darrel K.

Dear Darrel: Almost every homeowner is on a tight budget these days, but there are still some things you can do to make your home more secure from break-ins. You might try contacting some security companies for a monitored alarm system. The monthly monitoring fees by some smaller local companies are reasonable, and they may install the system for free.

Even with an alarm system, making security improvements to windows and doors makes sense. Studies have shown that a burglar typically spends only 60 seconds trying to get inside a house. If it takes longer, he gives up and moves on. Your goal with simple improvements to windows and doors is to make it just a little more time-consuming to get inside.

Unlocked doors and windows are the first place someone will try to break in, so simply checking the locks whenever you leave the house or go to bed is wise. The quality of the doors and frames themselves is as important as the locks. Even if you have the best deadbolt lock on a cheap exterior door, a few stiff kicks may be enough to make a hole in the door.