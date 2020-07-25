Tips for getting the most out of your air conditioner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Air conditioners are a godsend to beat the summer heat. Here are some tips and tricks from local experts on how to keep your home cool.

Dominic Leodoro, marketing and advertising director of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, recommends users change the air conditioner's filter once a month, as a clogged air filter won't cool your home as well.

He also suggests closing all windows, blinds and drapes, as well as turning off anything that produces heat, like stoves.

"Most air conditioners are designed, based on region, to cool homes 20 degrees lower inside than outside," he says.

Setting your air conditioner to the lowest setting won't cool your home faster; in fact, it will force your air conditioner to work harder, especially in extreme heat. Leodoro says this is because air conditioners are dependent on the temperature outside.

"If it's 100 degrees outside and you have your air conditioner to a set temperature of 64 degrees, your home won't get that cool, due to the heat," he says. "Once it cools outside, your air conditioner will catch up to your set temperature inside."

Four Seasons encourages homeowners to have their air conditioners checked annually.