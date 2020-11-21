Tips for growing trees and grass successfully

Question: Our backyard woods comprise oaks and other deciduous trees, so our leaf cleanup is constant every year. Over two decades, I have used every form of leaf removal. I have used my mower to mulch the leaves sometimes but have heard conflicting opinions on this. Some say it's good for the soil and grassroot systems (protected from the Virginia winter cold), and others say its buildup suffocates the grassroots. It's easier to mow it, so I prefer that method, but not at the expense of the grass health.

Answer: Let's look at this from a couple of different viewpoints. Where does grass grow in nature? In prairies and savannahs, where there are very few trees producing shade in the summer and blanketing the ground in leaves during the fall.

Where do trees grow? They grow in forests that have thick layers of organic material called duff covering the soil. The forest soil is very loose, and many of the other plants growing in the forest have thin, widespread root systems.

Now let's combine the two plant groups by planting grass that needs to be mowed in the forest. What happens to the health of both groups of plants?