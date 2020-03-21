Tips for selecting the right plants for your home

When plants come from the wholesale grower's greenhouse or outdoor growing facility, they are typically in terrific shape. If you go into a big box store on that day or maybe even that next week, you can get a good plant at an acceptable price. After the plants have been in most of these stores for more than a week, their quality may decline rapidly. Their price remains the same for several weeks, until they are finally put on a clearance sale.

A few of these types of stores have knowledgeable staff that can care for the plants. These people may or may not get around to doing the work to care for the plants. It does not seem to be a high priority in most of the discount stores I have ever been in. Fewer of these stores have the greenhouse, lighting or watering facilities to properly take care of the plants.

If you know a lot about plants, you can find occasional bargains in these types of stores. Sometimes, there are even unusual plants that are not easily found elsewhere -- and at a good price, too. Unfortunately, many plants will look fine for several weeks after they have been mistreated. They may have been chilled or overheated while in shipment; they may have been overwatered or underwatered; they rarely have enough light in the store. Occasionally, they may be infested with spider mites or mealy bugs, both of which are really hard to get rid of once you bring them home to your other plants.