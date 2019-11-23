Tips for successfully growing plants indoors

Question: I have tried for several years to keep houseplants indoors during the winter and then move them outside for the summer. They grow well in the summer, but they nearly die indoors. I thought houseplants should be able to grow indoors. Do you have some tips on what I can do to help them grow better this winter?

Answer: Of course, all plants originally grew outdoors. But some of the locations that they grew in had temperatures similar to what many people think of as indoor temperatures -- mostly in the mid-70s. The nighttime temperatures might drop into the upper 60s, and, near a sunny window, the daytime temperatures might increase into the low 80s. I am sure the temperature is just fine, but other environmental aspects may not be good for your plants.

Humidity is higher in tropical climates than it is indoors in the winter when the furnace is running. To help your plants, you may need to run a humidifier. If there is water in the saucer under the plant, the plant roots may drown. Placing some stones in the saucer to raise the plant pot will keep the roots healthy and allow the water in the saucer to increase the humidity.