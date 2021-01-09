Tips to avoid typical bathroom design errors

Inadequate lighting is another common design problem. This is particularly true if your daughters will put on makeup in the new lavatory. Natural lighting is always best because of its excellent color rendition. If there is no window in the lavatory, install a tubular skylight in the ceiling or full-spectrum, compact fluorescent bulbs.

Another design idea to improve lighting is to use privacy-glass blocks to an adjacent room. Just a partial glass block wall, in front of the sink, not the toilet area, can add a significant amount of light. A partial glass-block floor or ceiling is also effective for more light by the mirror and sink.

From a design standpoint, never face the toilet directly toward the door. It does not look good when one enters the lavatory or from inside when in use. It is better to offset the toilet out of the direct view of the door and, preferably, perpendicular to it. If at all possible, install some type of divider panel, even a small one, between the toilet and the sink.

Slippery floors are another common design problem. Large, glossy tiles can be very attractive, but when wet, they can become slippery. Even though the lavatory will not have a shower or bathtub, just washing hands and a face can get some water on the floor. Use smaller floor tiles with a rougher surface. Smaller tiles also require more grout lines for better traction.