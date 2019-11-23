Tips to help you get an early start on winter pot and window-box season

MINNEAPOLIS - Winter hasn't arrived - well, not technically, anyway - but it's time to give it a warm welcome. Since the chrysanthemums have been leveled by killing frost, we're getting an early start to winter pot and window-box season.

"I can't be without them," said Beth Rau of Pahl's Market in Apple Valley, Minn., about winter containers. "They're welcoming, a pop of color, and they add so much to a front door or a porch."

Whether you build your own planter or buy one ready-made, whether you stick with traditional spruce tips, or go wild with cuttings from your garden, wintertime containers are "little pieces of art that make a house a home," said Madeline Parks, assistant manager at Leitner's Garden Center in St. Paul.

That's why we enlisted Rau and Parks to share their inspirational designs and pro tips.

Potting up fresh evergreens, birch branches and colorful berries is "our way of beating the winter weather," said Rau.

Designer: Madeline Parks, assistant manager at Leitner's Garden Center, St. Paul, leitnersstpaul.com.

Welcome winter