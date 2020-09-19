Tired of cooking in your kitchen? 5 easy and cheap tips to organize and upgrade

3. Rethink your drawers and cabinets.

What other annoyances could you eliminate with a bit of rejiggering? Where else could you put the tongs that make the drawer jam every time you open it? How about employing a little-used vase as a utensil bucket so you don't even need to open a drawer for those tongs?

Could you streamline your movements around the kitchen if you shuffled what you have in your cabinets? I'm not sure how I chose the cupboard for my plates when we moved in; I suspect it was the one closest to the box where the dishes were packed. Moving the plates made my prep area more efficient and saved a few steps - which may seem minor, but who has even a few steps' worth of energy to spare these days?

4. Engage in some gentle KonMari.

As you reorganize, think about what you have and whether you really need it; if you can shed it, get rid of it. Note what's worn out and needs to be replaced. If you can afford to replace that dull can opener, do it; if not, put it on a list for down the road.

5. Invest in a few organizers for convenience. Here are my top picks.