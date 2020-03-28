Traditional and hip: The next wave

How can we create a room that is both traditional and hip? Many of us inherit furniture and hand-me-downs that have meaning in our lives because of the memories associated with them; perhaps there is a sofa you grew up with or a nice wingback your favorite aunt or uncle gifted to you. You can certainly discard them, but you may not want to. How do you integrate these family heirlooms into a home for your modern family?

Let's face it; not everyone feels at home in fussy rooms. What you're trying to create is a home that has a nod to traditional decor, but not your mother's version of it. Selecting fabric for traditionally shaped seating can be tricky because fabrics that have a print or pattern can define a piece as more traditional. In cases like these, I always suggest using solid fabric in a neutral tone so the focus is more on the shape than the actual style or period of the furniture piece.