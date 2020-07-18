Transform your home into a garden oasis for summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is nothing that says summer better than to be in touch with nature: going to the beach, swimming in a lake or planting flower beds. Most of us love the casual comfort, color and charm of a garden setting. It is easy to transform your home into a garden oasis with a few simple design moves. It is even easier to refresh your home with a few botanical motifs. Nature as a guiding theme in decor is classic. The relaxed appeal of outdoor inspired interiors is one that your family and friends are sure to love.

The easiest and most obvious way to "garden up" your room is to bring in plants and flowers -- the more, the better. On one hand, plants are recommended to help improve the quality of the air in a room. On the other hand, select your plants with care, especially if someone in your household suffers from allergies.

Creating an inviting retreat needn't require a complete redo of an entire room. Seek out a sunny corner or an underused space of any room. This can be transformed into the perfect place to read your favorite book or have a tall glass of iced tea. The casual character of gardens means that any light piece of furniture can start to create your garden-inspired space. A grouping of a director's chair, a skirted round table, a small rag area rug and a potted orchid are just enough to convey the spirit of an inviting retreat.