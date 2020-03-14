Transplanting should be done in the spring

Today's article is the fourth in a five-part series on houseplants.

As outdoor plants break dormancy and start to grow in response to the longer days and warmer spring temperatures, houseplants usually put on a spurt of growth as well. Eventually, these indoor plants outgrow their containers and need to be repotted. To check if your plants are becoming root-bound and need a larger pot, inspect the root system by sliding the plant out of its pot.

Most houseplants should be repotted in the spring as new growth comes out. For many people, however, that would mean repotting when the weather is still too cold outside, so the chore often doesn't get done until the plants can be moved outside.

During the replanting process, don't break off too many roots on a plant that is now going to get more sun and more heat. Be careful to watch the watering needs of the plant after it has been moved outside. Give them some slow-release fertilizer while they are actively growing as well. Use the hose to give them a bath occasionally so that dust and bugs can be rinsed off. If you have plant saucers under the pots, don't let them remain filled with water, especially during rainy spells.