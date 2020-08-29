Travel can result in inspirational design overload

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have always had a serious case of wanderlust. Traveling is one of those educational experiences that truly is priceless. Experiences had over a proper cup of tea in an English tea room or while savoring the best marinara sauce on a trattoria's streetside table in Italy, or during a quiet moment of silence in a Buddhist temple in Nepal, are moments that inform our aesthetic psyche. Great rooms and awe-inspiring interior design are often the results of such instances in one's life.

Being inspired by such travel doesn't necessarily mean carbon copying a room and reproducing it thousands of miles away, because part of the beauty of such a room might be the location itself -- the quality of light streaming in through a window or the heaviness of a particular fabric woven out materials that are indigenous to an area. Inspiration in interior design should just be a point of departure, a nuance, but you should allow the geographic location of a project to inform the project from there.