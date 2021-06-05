Traveling is the best source of inspiration

Keep in mind that you can create new design ideas simply by keeping attuned to how others have solved colors schemes. While your background may not be the same, certainly there is room for your inspiration to flourish. Putting all the elements together so they will work for you is part of the fun of seeing new places. Take note of interesting color combinations from anything from shop fronts, homes and local street furniture. Look carefully at how windows, porches, walkways and doors are colored and how planters and flowers are used as accents.

Like fashion, presentation is everything. There may be projects and homes that benefit from using liberal amounts of the same color on everything from windows to walls, for example, in a contemporary home where walls, windows and trim can be all white, or a traditional foursquare home all in battleship gray. Other homes where the architectural detailing is more complex, the painting schemes can be used to highlight the architecture and all its components.