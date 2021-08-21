Treasures: A nice street find

Dear Helaine and Joe:

We found this pie crust table on the street and rescued it. The finish on the top is crackled and peeling, but otherwise, it is in good condition – including the tilt top mechanism. The wood appears to be mahogany. What are its age and value? Should we refinish it? And what is its monetary value?

Thank you,

S.H.

Dear S.H.:

Joe vividly remembers careening through the streets in the environs of White Plains, New York, with Helaine behind the wheel. Suddenly, Helaine made a U-turn, stopped the car, and jumped out. A somewhat bewildered Joe wondered what the heck was going on, but it soon became apparent when Helaine ran over to the curb where a bunch of garbage had been piled waiting for the refuse people to pick it up.

Much of the garbage heap consisted of an old sofa – and that was Helaine’s target. Using her headlights to inspect the sofa, she soon shook her head and came back to the driver’s seat pronouncing the sofa to be truly “garbage.” An embarrassed and bewildered Joe was thinking that he could have told her that all along.