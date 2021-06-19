Treasures: Age, standard quality inlay affect value of 1920s game table

And while the table in today’s question has some parquetry work, its swag and floral design is marquetry.

The table is in a style that is sometimes associated with French artist Louis Majorelle, who was born in Toul, France in 1859 and died in Nancy, France in 1926. Located in the country's northeast region, Nancy is said to be one of the epicenters of the French art nouveau movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It was also the home of the Ecole de Nancy (“School of Nancy"), which was a group of artists, architects, art critics and industrialists who as a loose association worked in the naturalistic, flowing lines of the movement.

Majorelle was a founding member of the group, and he was both a decorator and a furniture manufacturer. The piece in today’s question is reminiscent of his style. But unfortunately, it does not have his quality or attention to artistic detail.