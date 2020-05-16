Treasures: Apparatus is a tilt-cradle water pitcher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Helaine and Joe:

I am not so much interested in the monetary value of this teapot, as I am about the story I have been told about its history. This teapot came to us from my husband's grandmother who lived in Kearns, Texas, and the story is that back in the Civil War her family hid it and the other family silver in the well to keep the Union Army from looting them. After my husband's grandmother died, we found that this teapot was pewter and not silver _ and my husband said the Union Army never got that far south in Texas. Could the family history still be true?

Thanks, C. K-B

Dear C. K-B.:

Joe has spent his life in the South - in this case, Alabama and Tennessee _ and the story of the silver and valuables hidden in the well is a ubiquitous folk tale in that part of the world. Joe's maternal grandmother maintained that her family's valuables had been hidden in the well to hide them from marauding federal troops, and over the years, he has heard the story innumerable times from his appraisal clients.