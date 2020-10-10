Treasures: Big question about value of bowl

The metal portion of the piece in today's question is supposed to be silver plated bronze, but we can see where the plating has been polished off leaving only traces in hard-to-reach places such as the ring that holds the bowl in place. We also believe we can see remnants of the polish embedded in the cherub's curly hair.

As it stands now, this "skinned" state is a minus in the value equation, but it can be re-silverplated - and if a good job is done - there will be no harm to the overall value. But now we turn to what may or may not be a much more serious problem: Is the bowl that is held within this frame the original or is it a replacement?

Glass bowls held in metal frames are easily broken and we often find frames with replacement bowls. In this case, the beautiful blue bowl appears to be in the Bohemian style with Moser style enameling – but a French origin is also a possibility.

Doing our research, we found perhaps a dozen of these Christofle frames and everyone held a clear, cut crystal bowl. D. & L. P. need to take a good look at their centerpiece bowl and make sure it fits tightly into the rim at the bottom of the frame. If it fits snuggly, it is probably the original, but if it is even a little bit loosey-goosey and moves around even slightly it is probably a replacement.